State to bring in new residential schools policy soon, says CM

March 04, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the State government has resolved to usher in a new residential educational schools policy.

Accordingly, an integrated residential school campus, housing SC, ST, BC and Minority residential schools under one roof, is being set up over 25 acres in Kodangal on an experimental basis. The integrated residential schools envisaged university model of functioning and campuses for these schools will be set up in all the 119 constituencies across the State, he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting organised in connection with handing over appointment letters to 5,192 newly appointed lecturers, teachers, constables and medical staff at the LB Stadium in the city on Monday. LB Stadium was the stage from where the Congress government signed file on free power supply to farm sector in 2004 and the launch of six guarantees in December last year and handing over of appointment letters to 30,000 job aspirants too was from the same venue.

He recalled how unemployed and youth stayed in the forefront of the separate Statehood agitation and sacrificed their lives. The previous government worked for vested interests and in lure of money ignoring the spirit of the Statehood agitation.

“Unemployed youth worked to remove former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister K.T. Rama Rao from their posts. The Congress government has given appointment letters to 30,000 youth in three months of coming to power,” he said adding the government was equally focussed on education as expenditure on the sector was investment on the future.

Exhorting the teachers to work with democratic and social spirit, he said: “I have studied in a government school and became the Chief Minister. I did not study in corporate schools in Guntur like few who are criticising my English language proficiency,” he said taking an indirect dig at Mr. K.T. Rama Rao.

The Chief Minister pooh-poohed the claims of the previous government over setting up residential schools and said these schools lacked basic amenities. The BRS government had in fact closed 6,000 schools in the name of rationalisation, thus denying education to backward sections.

Recalling how the administration overcame the problems and had taken up recruitment process, he said the government had revamped the TSPSC and taken steps to fill 11,062 posts through mega DSC and these steps were aimed at instilling confidence among the youth.

Mr. Revanth Reddy had asked the people to analyse the performance of the Congress government in the past three months in bringing in people’s governance and cast their vote in the elections in future. “Were the ministers able to meet the Chief Minister in the past? Did the people see the Chief Minister anytime?” he asked. He expressed concern that youth were getting attracted to drugs and narcotics and the government had accordingly ensured that the prohibited substances were not available under any circumstances.

He said few appointments were stopped because of the model code of conduct in force in a part of the State and the government was committed to send the appointment letters to the residences of the candidates once the code was lifted.