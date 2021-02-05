State reports 177 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 177 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,95,101. While 41,343 people were examined, results of 1,323 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.
The new 177 cases include 30 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 11 each from Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri. No case was reported in Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Medak, and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.
From March 2-2020 to February 3 of this year, 79,96,651 people were tested and 2,95,101 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 1,985 were active cases, 2,91,510 have recovered, and 1,606 people have died.
