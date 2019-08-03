State-level conference of physicians on August 10, 11

The fourth annual conference of Association of Physicians of India, Telangana State (TS APICON-2019) would be organized at V Convention on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on August 10 and 11 by the API Karimnagar chapter.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Saturday, organizing committee chairman D. Raghu Raman, organizing secretary M. Vijaymohan Reddy, State committee chairman D. C. Tirupathi Rao, other members Suresh, Venkat Reddy, Sunil Reddy, J. Tirupathi and others said that the conference would inaugurated by Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and legislator Gangula Kamalakar.

Besides, API national president K. K. Pareek, secretary Mangesh Tiwaskar, vice president Y. S. N. Raju, scientific committee chairman P. Gandaiah, IMA district president Polladi Srinivas Rao, IMA State president-elect E. Vijayendra Reddy and others would attend the programme. About 500 delegates from the country and 300 students are expected to attend the conference.

The conference would emphasis on the need for how to be a good physician and educate the student community about the ethical values along with several updation on latest medical treatments. There would be medical quiz and paper presentation and poster design competitions for the medical students.