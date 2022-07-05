State didn’t benefit from BJP meetings: Jagga Reddy

‘We will grill Sanjay during padayatra’

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that nothing beneficial has come out for Telangana during the two-day BJP national executive held in Hyderabad.

“Telangana became a guesthouse for the Prime Minister. He came here and went without offering anything to the people of Telangana. No promise was made. No word about the promised ₹15 lakh into the accounts of Jan Dhan account holders. The BJP government at the Centre is a failure. We are going to grill and question BJP State president Bandi Sanjay whenever he starts padayatra,” said Mr. Reddy while addressing a press conference here at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

The Congress MLA alleged that sand mafia is ruling Karimangar, which is being run by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s son.

“Whatever and whenever I speak, it will be to the benefit of Congress party. I am always loyal to Congress and will remain in the party. No one should have any doubt regarding that. I was the only person for united Andhra Pradesh during the Telangana agitation, despite pressures. Even former Chief Ministers late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and K Rosaiah asked me why I am for unified Andhra Pradesh. I never hear or do something to please someone,” said Mr. Reddy.

Kisan cell president Anvesh Reddy, Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy and others were present.