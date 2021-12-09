State CREDAI conclave on Dec. 23

Meeting to have technical sessions on global trends in construction technology

The State unit of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) said on Thursday that its first State-level conclave, STATECON 2021, will be held at HICC, Madhapur, on December 23 and will be followed by the third edition of ‘CREATE’ awards, which will be given away to the promoters of best practices, delivering quality and bringing innovation to the industry in the State. While CRISIL rating agency will be the knowledge partner and provide details to the jury about the best projects according to various categories to decide the award winners, there will be a special report ‘Future of real estate in Telangana’ to be released during the conclave prepared by real estate consulting firm, Anarock, said its chairman Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, president D. Murali Krishna Reddy, president-elect E. Premsagar Reddy, secretary K. Indrasena Reddy and others at a press conference.

Objective of conclave

The conclave objective is to educate the builder fraternity across the 14 chapters and 800 members the standard operating procedures (SOP’s) and checklist to ensure adherence to the prescribed norms. A book, compiled by the association will be unveiled on the occasion. Technical sessions on the global trends in construction technology will be part of the meeting, they said. Telangana economic growth of 20.9% as against 3% growth at the national-level, has triggered demand for real estate projects. The conclave will help incoming members about approvals required to undertake a project under TS-RERA, nuances for project finance and accessing latest technologies to improve the quality and speed of construction, said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

Word of caution

The real estate body cautioned new comers about selling undivided share projects or those yet to be approved by TS-RERA as it causes “unwanted disruption” in the market. CREDAI mandates all members to follow the ethical code of conduct and adherence to the prescribed guidelines by the authorities, said Mr. Murali Krishna Reddy.