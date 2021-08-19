Stagnant water breeds mosquitoes

Rise in dengue and malaria cases in State

As dengue and malaria cases keep rising in Telangana, Health officials advise people to keep their surroundings clean and make sure water does not collect and stay stagnant anywhere.

In 208 days (January 1-July 27), only 459 dengue and 429 malaria cases were detected across the State. But, in 20 days thereafter (July 28 to August 16), Telangana recorded 747 dengue and 80 malaria cases.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that more than 50% of dengue cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that includes Hyderabad and some parts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.

Out of the 1,206 dengue cases recorded across the State this year till August 16, the highest of 447 were from Hyderabad, followed by 122 in Khammam, 115 in Rangareddy, 89 in Medchal, and 68 in Adilabad.

In case of malaria, the highest of 220 cases were from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 129 from Mulugu, and 41 from Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

The DPH said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had held review meetings on these seasonal diseases, and measures to contain them were being taken. However, he asked people to co-operate.

Stagnant water in empty containers, bottles, broken vessels, coconut shells, tyres, or other containers lying in and around houses, are breeding ground for mosquitoes. Some people keep plates under pots to grow plants. If water gets collected in these plates and are not cleared regularly, mosquitoes breed in it.

Since a lot of people are working from home, wearing full sleeve clothes to avoid mosquito bites are highly recommended.