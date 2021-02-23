Stage set for reopening of schools for students of classes VI to VIII

Consent from parents is mandatory, says Minister

The stage is all set for reopening of schools across the State allowing physical attendance of students of classes VI to VIII from Wednesday.

The decision follows instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The physical classes for students would commence from Wednesday and not later than March 1 as far as possible.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said the managements of the schools should strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines on the premises of the schools. Obtaining consent of parents for allowing students inside the schools would be mandatory.

Physical classes for students of class IX and above had started from February 1. The government had decided to allow physical attendance of students from class VI upwards as part of phase-wise reopening of the schools which were closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the district collectors and senior officials at the district-level ahead of the reopening of the schools from Wednesday. He wanted the classes to start from Wednesday as far as possible and not later than March 1.

In addition to students who are already allowed to attend the classes, about 17.24 lakh students would physically attend the classes following the government’s decision. The government had directed the District Level Education Monitoring Committee chaired by the respective district collectors to meet and take steps for reopening schools for Classes VI to VIII.

The officials concerned, including the district educational officers, were directed to take all precautions for the safety of students and teachers. Special measures should be taken for schools opening for the first time since their closure due to the pandemic.