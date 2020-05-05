SSC exams in this month

Remaining examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be held this month while valuation of the Intermediate answer papers will start from Wednesday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced.

The Chief Minister said that exams for three papers of SSC were held before the lockdown while exams for eight more papers were postponed. These exams will be completed in the month of May, as per the directions of the High Court. He said the Advocate General has been asked to place the government’s willingness to conduct the exams as per its directions and hoped that the High Court will give a positive direction to complete the exams.

The Chief Minister said RTC buses would be run for the transport of students and physical distance would be maintained in the exam centres with 15 to 20 students in each room. Sanitisers would also be kept for safety of students. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the parents and students were anxious about the exams since the admissions for higher classes were related to the SSC results. He assured them that they need not worry and government would take care of their interests.

He said the Intermediate valuation would begin from Wednesday itself so as to ensure that the results would be released in time for students to take admissions in the national institutions.