SR University bags 91st rank in NIRF engg. category

SR University, Warangal, bagged the 91st rank in NIRF-MHRD All India Rankings in Engineering category and is positioned in the Rank Band of 101-150 in the University Category.

Chancellor of SR University A. Varada Reddy said that it was the only private institution in Telangana that figured in the NIRF Ranking of below 100 in the Engineering category. He said that the university has Tier-I NBA Accreditation for all its B. Tech programmes.

Vice-Chancellor G.R.C Reddy highlighted the innovative ecosystem created on campus and the role of SR Innovation Exchange (a technology business incubator) and other centres namely NEST (Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science & Technology), Centre for Design, and other centres for the continuing success. Registrar Guru Rao and Dean Academics R. Archana Reddy were present.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources”, “Research and Professional Practices”, “Graduation Outcomes”, “Outreach and Inclusivity”, and “Perception”.