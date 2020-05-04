Spinning mill and stone crushers open

The Sree Ashtalami Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd. in Adilabad town started functioning on Monday folowing easing of lockdown restrictions by the government. A few stone crushers also went operational in the district, according to information.

The spinning mill is one of the most important industrial unit in the district employing over 500 workers. On Monday, the industry operated at about 40 % of its capacity as 210 workers reported on duty.

The workers were made to undergo all the precautionary steps as per the governemnt guidelines for such activity. The masked workers were first thermal screened at the gate of the mill and were made to wash their hands before passing through the disinfectant tunnel before they were allowed inside.

The social distancing norm was quite distinctively visible through the entire process. According to Milan Patra, assistant production manager, the disinfectant tunnel was developed by the factory engineer.