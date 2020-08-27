Spike in COVID cases continues

8 succumb as 2,795 test positive

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to witness an upward trend with 2,795 persons testing positive to the virus on Wednesday. Eight people succumbed to the virus taking the total fatalities to 788.

Over 60,000 tests were conducted for the second consecutive day, taking the total number to 11.42 lakh and the total number of positive cases reached 1,14,483. There are 27,600 active cases with 20,866 in home/institutional isolation. Samples tested per million population stood at 30,772 and reports of 1,075 tests were still awaited even as the officials asserted that more number of tests would be conducted for early identification, isolation and treatment of COVID cases.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health department, the case fatality rate in the State was lower at 0.68 as compared to the national average of 1.84 while there was marginal dip in terms of recovery rate which was estimated at 75.2% against the national average of 76.28%.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continues to contribute highest number of cases with 449 testing positive on Wednesday. Covid-19 positive cases in 10 more districts crossed the three digit mark. Rangareddy reported 268 positive cases during the day followed by Nalgonda (164) and Khammam (152). The other districts where over 100 cases are reported are: Warangal Urban (132), Karimnagar (136), Medchal-Malkajgirl and Sddipet (113 each), Nizamabad (112), Mancherial (106) and Mahbubabad (102).