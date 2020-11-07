Speed up Yadadri works: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to speed up works on reconstruction of Yadadri temple with the aim to reopen the temple in two to three months.

At a meeting to discuss the progress of works with officials and temple authorities, he wanted beautification of surroundings to shower peace on devotees and reverberate to chanting of slokas.

A release said Mr. Rao recalled devotees expressing keen interest across world over reopening of the temple. The State was recovering from COVID conditions and the government was funding temple works without hindrance. In these circumstances, the works should be speeded up to be able to reopen the temple in two to three months.

He ordered allotment of seven acres to the bus stand of road transport corporation in the temple town as the government had taken the existing land of bus stand and the adjoining RTC depot for temple construction works.

Another eleven acres should be set apart for a parking lot of over 3,000 cars. Food courts serving vegetarian food should be constructed. North and south Indian dishes as also continental food for foreign devotees should be made available.

He wanted plantation of trees in the surroundings at all vacant spaces. The existing tank in the town should be beautified with landscaping and fountains.

He also wanted 250 well designed donor cottages in spacious locations filled with greenery. Clusters of fifty cottages should be given distinct names. The dome of the temple should be coated with gold. A ninety acre campus should be constructed to provide seating for lakhs of devotees hearing religious speeches.