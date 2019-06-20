Special poojas at Bhadrachalam

Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Ramayana Havanam among other special rituals will be performed at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday coinciding with the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. According to temple sources, a host of special rituals are being organised from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday at the Bhadrachalam temple seeking the divine blessings for the successful inauguration of the KLIP on the Godavari. The presiding deity of Bhadradri temple will be adorned with a glittering “Bangaru Kavacham” (Golden armour) during the special rituals, sources added.

Special poojas will be performed at the temple for the success of the mega lift irrigation project and prosperity of the State.