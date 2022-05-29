Special Food Processing Zone to come up in Sangareddy district

Government trying to take back assigned lands

A ‘Special Food Processing Zone’ would in all likelihood come up in about 600 acres in Sangareddy district, close to the State capital.

The district administration is in the process of acquiring in Munipally and Kohir mandals of the district in Sangareddy and Zaheerabad revenue divisions. The process, that commenced long ago, is now gathering momentum.

As much as 288 acres in Kankol and Lingampally villages in Muniapally mandal and 295.31 acres in Venkatapur in Kohir mandal are being identified for acquisition for the purpose of establishing the food processing industries. Mentioning land acquisition the officials pasted notices at panchayat offices last year itself but the process was not yet commenced. Recently they issued notification in this regard.

Most of this 600 acres land is assigned lands given to dalits by various governments in the past including that of land assignment certificates handed over by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The officials are holding discussions with them to take back these lands.

Initially the officials have reportedly offered about ₹6 lakh per acre to the assignees to return the lands but they have rejected the offer. Now the officials are getting ready to increase the offer amount but it was not clear how much it would be.

“Several food processing industries are planned here in Special Food Processing Zone spread in both Munipally and Kohir mandals which include food packing, food processing, soft drinks - food pulp units. There will be a host of industries dealing with processing, packing and storage will come up here. We will acquire land and hand it over to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC). It would allot land to the industries depending upon size and requirement,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.