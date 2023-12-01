HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Central Railway gets award for civil engineering

December 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Last financial year, the zone added 383 km track.

Last financial year, the zone added 383 km track. | Photo Credit: File photo

South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday bagged All India Performance Efficiency Shields in two fields - civil engineering construction shield and civil engineering shield (jointly with Northern Railway).

Last financial year (2022-23), the zone added 383 km track — 50 km new lines, 151 km second line and 182 km third line. It also completed several important projects such as Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli new line, Devarkadra-Krishna new line, Gooty-Dharmavaram double line, Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur line, Gudivada-Machilipatnam line and Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram double line.

It eliminated 80 manned level crossings in the financial year, increased maximum permissible speed on important routes and has been among the best performing zones in the maintenance of the tracks by track machines.

These shields will be presented by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others at a function to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on December 15. SCR General Manager and principal heads of the departments will receive the shields, according to an official release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.