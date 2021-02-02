Sonu Sood inspires a child’s name

Parents wish the boy grows to imbibe qualities of real-life hero

Bollywood actor, famous for his negative character roles in reel life, Sonu Sood, who emerged as a real-life hero by extending help to many stranded migrant workers during the lockdown at the height of COVID-19 crisis, continues to win admiration for his acts of charity.

Mustikuntla, a small village in Bonakal mandal, near here came alive on Tuesday with the celebration of “Annaprasana” (grain initiation) ceremony at the house of a young couple, P. Naveen and Triveni, who named their baby boy after Sonu Sood in honour of the latter.

They hosted a lunch for their relatives and friends after giving the first solid food (rice) to their baby boy as per the traditional “Annaprasana” ritual at their house.

Sharing their joyous moments with the guests, Mr. Naveen and his wife Ms. Triveni said they named their baby boy after Sonu Sood inspired by the actor’s philanthropic works during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He rendered timely help to thousands of stranded migrant workers in Delhi and elsewhere in the country to reach their homes by providing food, shelter and transportation, amid unprecedented crisis, Mr. Naveen noted.

“My son was born during the lockdown period last year and we thought it apt to name him after Sonu Sood in honour of the great humanitarian,” he said, asserting that they will try and ensure their child imbibes virtues like empathy and integrity and help him grow into a socially responsible and resourceful citizen.

“We have sent a message to the actor on Twitter seeking his blessings for our son,” Mr. Naveen said delightedly.

Apart from his unparalleled philanthropic works during the lockdown and post-lockdown in various States, Mr. Sonu Sood gifted a tractor to a poor farmer in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district to support the impoverished family and the education of the farmer’s two daughters, recalled Ms. Triveni.

“We revere him as a real-life hero for his unmatched generosity and vow to emulate his magnanimity,” she said elatedly.