Somesh Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

Underwent test after feeling uneasy

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who has been busy reviewing the functioning of different departments and progress of works in the past few weeks, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He underwent testing after he felt some uneasiness. The tests confirmed that he is COVID-positive.

Mr. Somesh Kumar reportedly took the first dose of vaccination a couple of days ago.

Though there were no visible symptoms of the infection, the Chief Secretary reportedly decided to keep himself off regular duties for a few days. He advised people who met him recently to undergo tests if they have symptoms of the virus.