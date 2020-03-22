Six new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Telangana on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the State to 27, including the index (first) case who was discharged. Of the six, three are with travel history from London, two from Sweden, one from Dubai.

Barring one case, the remaining 26 patients have returned from foreign countries. The 20th patient (P) is son and close contact of P14-who has come from Dubai on March 14 and tested positive on March 18.

Till Saturday, 21 cases were reported. The 22nd case confirmed on Sunday is a 24-year-old man from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh . The young man returned from London via Dubai.

Besides him, other patients with history of travel from London includes P23 and P26. P23, a 23-year-old student, is a resident of Kukatpally with history of travel from London via Doha. P26 is a resident of Kothagudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

P24 is a resident of East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, with history of travel from Sweden on March 16. P25 too, a resident of Manikonda, has come from Sweden on March 14.

P27 is a 50-year-old woman who resides in Hyderabad. She has history of travel from Dubai on March 14. All of them were admitted at designated hospitals in Telangana, and their condition was stable.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, senior officers, acknowledged and appreciated efforts of all the public representatives, officers and staff of various departments for their efforts in containing spread of the virus, and in the treatment of affected cases.