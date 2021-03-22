As many as six labourers were injured in a fire accident that took place at a factory at IDA Bollaram on Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday. According to Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories M. Praveen Kumar, six labourers received 30% burn injuries when flash fire occurred while working at a reactor at Amar Labs. The injured were shifted a private hospital where they are being treated. Mr. Praveen Kumar said that they only had preliminary information on the accident and complete details will be available only after he interacted with the persons injured in the accident.
Six labourers injured in accident in a factory
Special Correspondent
SANGAREDDY,
March 22, 2021 20:15 IST
Special Correspondent
SANGAREDDY,
March 22, 2021 20:15 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 8:16:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/six-labourers-injured-in-accident-in-a-factory/article34133743.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story