Sitaramachandra Swamy temple plans online puja

The authorities of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam are mulling introducing an online facility to enable devotees get their pujas performed by temple priests in view of the complete closure of the temple due to the lockdown.

As the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown kept the historic temple out of bounds for devotees, the proposed online initiative is likely to facilitate some arjitha sevas (paid services) such as ‘archana’ and ‘antaralaya abhishekam’ sources said.According to temple sources, the online facility is expected to allow devotees get select pujas done and seek the divine blessings of the temple deity from their homes. After the pujas, the temple staff will send confirmation messages to devotees on their registered mobile phones, sources added.

The temple online seva portal called www.bhadrachalamonline.com is being updated to introduce the new online service in the next few days.

The mobile application ‘T-App Folio’, recently launched by the temple authorities for placing orders for Mutyala Talambralu online, received a good response from devotees. Around 10,500 devotees placed orders for Mutyala Talambralu through the mobile app till date.

Meanwhile, the nityaannadanam seva has been reintroduced in strict conformity to social distancing norms near the temple complex in Bhadrachalam. The temple staff distributed sambar rice and curd rice packets to several daily wage workers and destitute persons at a choultry abutting the temple complex on Wednesday.