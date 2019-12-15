Sita Rama LI machinery getting ready

Three separate teams of Irrigation Department and TS-Genco will visit the Shanghai Electric Machinery Co (SEC) manufacturing facility in China from December 16 to 30 to witness and inspect various tests related to the 30 MW capacity pumps and motors to be acquired for Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project in Khammam district.

According to officials, a team comprising three engineers — two from Irrigation and one from TS-Genco — M. Laxminarayana, Sk. Ismail and B. Suresh, respectively, will visit the SEC facility from December 16 to 20 to inspect the guide vane assembly, impellers and pump shafts of the 30 MW pumps.

Another team also comprising three engineers — two from Irrigation and one from TS-Genco — P.A. Venkata Krishna, B. Lakshmaiah and K. Satish Kumar, will visit SEC to witness and inspect the start-up frequency convertor (SFC) system of pumps starting equipment from December 23 to 26. The third team with similar composition of engineers — S. Parvateeswara Rao, K. Vyshnavi and D. Sudhakar — will inspect the governors and motors from December 24 to 30.

The expenditure for the engineers’ visits would be borne by the agency as per agreement conditions for the equipment supply.