Singareni unions plan protests on June 10 and 11

All the national trade unions of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have decided to organise two-day agitational programmes at all the mines in the Singareni region on June 10 and 11 opposing the Centre’s decision to allow privatisation of the coal mines.

On June 10, the unions have decided to stage dharnas in front of the general manager offices of the all UG and OCP mines in the coal belt and on June 11 they would attend to their duties wearing black badges. As a prelude to the agitational programmes, the national trade unions have started organising the gate-meetings at all the mines mobilising the coal miners for the agitation against privatisation.

Barring the recognised trade union — Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) — all the national trade unions — INTUC, AITUC, BMS, HMS, IFTU and CITU, among others — were participating in the agitation and organising the gate-meetings in entire coal belt. The trade union leaders have threatened to intensify their agitation if the government failed to withdraw its move after June 11.