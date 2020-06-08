Singareni unions plan protests on June 10 and 11

All the national trade unions of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have decided to organise two-day agitational programmes at all the mines in the Singareni region on June 10 and 11 opposing the Centre’s decision to allow privatisation of the coal mines.
On June 10, the unions have decided to stage dharnas in front of the general manager offices of the all UG and OCP mines in the coal belt and on June 11 they would attend to their duties wearing black badges. As a prelude to the agitational programmes, the national trade unions have started organising the gate-meetings at all the mines mobilising the coal miners for the agitation against privatisation.
Barring the recognised trade union — Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) — all the national trade unions — INTUC, AITUC, BMS, HMS, IFTU and CITU, among others — were participating in the agitation and organising the gate-meetings in entire coal belt. The trade union leaders have threatened to intensify their agitation if the government failed to withdraw its move after June 11.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism