Singareni to have country’s first geo-thermal power plant

It’s to come up in six months near Pagideru village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

After venturing into thermal and solar power generation, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), a public sector coal mining undertaking, is getting ready for setting up a geo-thermal power station on experimental basis, for the first time in the country, with the help of hot water springs found in some of its coal mining areas.

The science and technology wing of the Ministry of Coal has sanctioned ₹1.72 crore for setting up the geo-thermal power plant at Pagideru village of Manuguru area in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The power plant is expected to be established over the next six months.

According to the company officials, the task (contract) of setting up the geo-thermal power plant was given to Sriram Institute of Industrial Research and the agency was planning to complete the work on the project taken up in 3,000 square feet area for generation of 20 kilowatt (Kw) power by March-end.

People living in tribal and forest areas in Manuguru area of SCCL are aware of the existence of hot water springs in Pagideru, Khammamthogu, Bugga and a few other habitations. Geological Survey of India (GSI) had found hot water springs in Pagideru and its surroundings while conducting drilling as part of assessing availability of various minerals. They found that the hot water was coming from a depth about 1,000 metres in the farm fields near the village.

Even the authorities of Singareni Collieries have found the existence of hot water springs in the area while making bore-holes in search of coal reserves. After coming to know that power generation could be taken up with hot water springs, with water coming with 50 degree to 90 degree Celsius temperature, the company management had submitted a report to the Ministry of Coal with a plea to examine the possibilities of setting up a power plant.

Responding to the SCCL plea, the Ministry of Coal approved setting up a 20 Kw geo-thermal power plant in Pagideru area, sanctioned ₹1.72 crore for the purpose and handed over the work to Delhi-based Sriram Institute. In association with SCCL, the agency prepared a plant for acquiring 3,000 square feet of private land at Pagideru, to lay an approach road to the site from the village, to establish equipment at the bore-hole point from which hot water is gushing up and other civil works required as also transmission line for grid connectivity.

The officials said success of the project would help the Ministry replicate such projects in the mining areas across the country. Local people have been utilising the water for irrigation and domestic needs so far and they could continue doing so with water recycled after power generation.