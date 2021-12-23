Telangana

Singareni dumper operator killed in freak accident at OCP-I in Peddapalli district

A dumper operator was killed in a freak accident at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s Open Cast Project-I in the Ramagundam-III area around 4:30 am early this morning.

The deceased was identified as K. Srinivas Rao, 46, a dumper operator.

He was killed on the spot in a collision involving two dumpers on the premises of the OCP-I in the early hours of the day.

The tragic incident coincided with the Foundation Day of the State-owned SCCL today.

A slew of accidents in the SCCL’s coal mines in the recent past turned the spotlight on mine safety.

Four coal miners were killed in a roof collapse incident in the SRP 3 & 3A incline underground mine in Mancherial district last month.

A freak accident claimed the life of a Superintendent Engineer (Mining) of the SCCL in the Kalyanikhani OCP in Mandamarri area on November 19.


