Siddipet Collector quits service, expected to join politics

He is tipped to be given MLC seat by the ruling TRS

District Collector of Siddipet P. Venkatarami Reddy resigned as an IAS officer by opting for voluntary retirement from service on Monday. His resignation was accepted by the government and orders relieving him from service were were issued within a couple of hours of his submission of resignation.

The 59-year-old civil servant, who was selected to IAS under the State Civil Services (SCS) category and allocated 2006 batch, is due for regular retirement from service at the end of September next year. He is a native of Odela village in Peddapalli district.

Mr. Reddy is expected to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) soon and is also tipped to be sent to the Legislative Council (as MLC) under the MLAs’ or Local Authorities Constituencies, 18 of which are being filled soon. Polling for six MLC seats in the MLAs’ quota is scheduled on November 29 and for 12 MLC seats in the LAC quota is scheduled on December 10.

He joined the Group-I service of the SCS in combined Andhra Pradesh in 1991 and worked as Revenue Divisional Officer at Machilipatnam, Chittoor and Tirupati. He also worked as the Project Director of District Water Management Authority (DWMA) in erstwhile Medaks district. He also held the posts of Secretary of HUDA, and Zonal Commissioner in GHMC during his service.

After being selected to IAS, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy worked as the Collector of Sangareddy and Siddipet districts. His tenure as the District Collector of Siddipet was also dotted with controversies in the matter of land acquisition for Mallannasagar reservoir of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, where a section of displaced people who moved the High Court alleged that they were evicted forcibly, including with coercive measures.

More recently, his action of touching the feet of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the dais of an official event in Siddipet district had also invited large-scale criticism. His resignation submitted to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday was processed on a fast-track and orders relieving him from the service were also issued without a few hours of his putting in papers.

Speaking to reporters after submitting papers for his VRS, Mr. Reddy said the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana was working for betterment of lives of all sections of people and he was transforming the State into a model with other States looking at it for emulation in implementing development and welfare schemes.