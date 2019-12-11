‘Shun plastic, switch to clay’

A government school teacher in Marrigadda village of Chandurthi mandal organised a pottery exhibition at the MPP School on Tuesday to educate students about the importance of pottery and utensils made of clay.
Citing examples of how utensils made of clay were in usage in ancient times, the teacher, Sampathi Ramesh urged students to use clay vessels for cooking and drinking water for healthy living. On the occasion, various vessels made of clay, including pots, which are still used by people in the interior villages were put on display. School headmaster K. Shankar also appealed to students to shun plastic and use clay vessels in everyday life as far as possible.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.