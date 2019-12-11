Telangana

‘Shun plastic, switch to clay’

Government school teacher holds pottery exhibition for students

A government school teacher in Marrigadda village of Chandurthi mandal organised a pottery exhibition at the MPP School on Tuesday to educate students about the importance of pottery and utensils made of clay.

Citing examples of how utensils made of clay were in usage in ancient times, the teacher, Sampathi Ramesh urged students to use clay vessels for cooking and drinking water for healthy living. On the occasion, various vessels made of clay, including pots, which are still used by people in the interior villages were put on display. School headmaster K. Shankar also appealed to students to shun plastic and use clay vessels in everyday life as far as possible.

