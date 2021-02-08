Show cause notice to 27 govt. docs on unauthorised leave

Show cause notices were issued to 27 Telangana government teaching hospital doctors seeking explanation why action should not be taken against them for unauthorised absence from duties.
The doctors got the jobs in various departments including Neurology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatric surgery, and other specialities.
They were posted to duties as assistant professors, tutors, at Osmania Medical College, Koti, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, Niloufer Hospital, Red Hills, Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, and other teaching hospitals.
Senior officials said that they were absent after attending duties for a few days to months.
Technically not vacant
With this, the post is technically not vacant and the dearth of doctors at government hospital continues. If their reply is not satisfactory or if they do not reply, they might be terminated from service. The vacant posts would be filled in the coming recruitment drive and the process for it is underway. State’s Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said that they have already served show cause to a few doctors, examining a few cases, and would serve it to some more in coming days.
Altogether, around 90 doctors are under the radar. He said that salaries were not paid to the doctors during the period of absence.
