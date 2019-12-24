Shifting of SCAN, SWAN networks to BRKR Bhavan only in new year

The Information Technology Department’s plans to shift the two core networks governing the IT functions of the State government to the new Secretariat complex, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan, appears to have hit a road block.

The IT officials made all the arrangements to shift the Secretariat campus network and state wide area network to the new premises and plans were made to shift the network centres by the middle of November. The process, however, had to be postponed because of the requests from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

While the HMDA has reportedly requested the IT officials to put a halt to shifting, at least temporarily, in view of its ongoing Layout Regularisation Scheme, which is largely an online process. Key functions of the LRS are being operated through the Secretariat campus network and any disturbance to the functioning of the campus network could adversely affect the smooth progress of the online process.

The TSPSC, on its part, has called for online applications for recruitment, and this too was dependent on the SCAN. “We have made arrangements for shifting the SCAN and SWAN at one go. But we have deferred the process in view of the requests from the two departments,” a senior official said.

With more than 80% of the IT applications operated through the SWAN and SCAN, the officials are wary about the cascading impact the sudden stoppage of the two networks on account of shifting could have on the smooth flow of the operations.

“Though there are other institutions like the Centre for Good Governance, the two networks handle a major chunk of State government programmes in view of their efficiency as well as the cost related aspects,” the official told The Hindu.

The department had accordingly decided to take up shifting of the networks after December 31.

“The shifting of equipment and making it operational at the new location will take less than 48 hours. We have therefore decided to fix the fresh date of shifting after January 1,” the official said.