Telangana

Sharmila commences ‘Palamuru- Neella Poru’ deekasha

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has demanded that the government complete Palamuru–Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) without any delay.

As part of bringing pressure on the government to complete the PRLIS, Ms Sharmila has commenced 24- hour ‘Palamuru – Neella Poru’ deekash at Mahabubnagar TTD Kalyana Mandapam on Wednesday.

“The erstwhile Medak district is famous for migration of people. During his tenure, late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy extended irrigation through Nettempadu and Koilsagar projects. Kalwakurthy, Bhima and Nettempadu were completed during his tenure. After that irrigation was not extended even to a single acre. Though 90 per cent of irrigation works were completed by Rajasekhara Reddy remaining were not completed by Telangana Government to avoid credit to him,” commented Ms. Sharmila.

She demanded that MLAs from the district explain how they had accumulated huge assets.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 8:03:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sharmila-commences-palamuru-neella-poru-deekasha/article65890759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY