Shadnagar municipal commissioner suspended

Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) N. Satyanarayana has placed Shadnagar municipal commissioner, D. Lavanya, under suspension with immediate effect, holding her responsible for the death of workers during a drain work on Tuesday.

The action was taken following the inquiry report of the regional director, who informed that the contractor, BRR Constructions, had taken up sullage drain work when two workers died ‘accidentally’. The report has charged the municipal commissioner of “lack of supervision” in maintenance of safety measures while executing the engineering works.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the officer concerned should not leave the headquarters during the suspension period without his prior permission and the additional director Ahmed Shafiuallah has been given full additional charge and directed to take charge immediately, according to orders released.