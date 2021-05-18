Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae to weaken into Depression in next 12 hours: INCOIS-IMD

Tidal wave above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas in the next three hours

Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced Tau’Te) which was passing over Saurashtra, moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 10 kilometres per hour in six hours and weakened into a cyclonic storm. It was centred about 50 kilometres northeast of Amreli, 80 kilometres south of Surendranagar and 165 kilometres southwest of Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon.

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression and a depression in the next 12 hours. The remnant of the system is very likely to move north-eastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during May 19-20, said the joint bulletin - Ocean State Forecast issued by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tidal wave above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas in the next three hours, about 1-2 metres over Anand & Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar, 1 metre over Bharuch, southern parts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari, Valsad.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the northeast, adjoining east central Arabian Sea along north Maharashtra, south Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli coasts till the May 18 evening. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Gujarat, Saurashtra and Rajasthan is very likely. Gale wind speed is expected to reach 70-80 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 kilometres per hour as it prevails over Gulf of Khambhat and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next six hours. It is likely to reduce its intensity gradually thereafter.

Gale wind speeds at 40-50 kilometres per hour, to gust at 60 kilometres per hour along the extreme north Maharashtra coast during the next six hours. Gale winds speeds reaching 90-100 kilometres per hour, gusting to 110 kilometres per hour is likely to prevail over Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad. Winds with speeds 80-90 kilometres per hour are expected to gust at 100 kilometers per hour over Surendranagar, Rajkot, Anand, South Ahmedabad. Winds with speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour, gusting to 70 kilometres per hour over Diu, Gir Somnath, Junagarh, Kheda, Bharuch, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Morbi and are expected to gadually decrease their intensity.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, districts and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch and gradually decrease thereafter. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over south Rajasthan till May 19 early morning.

Gale force winds and very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over north Konkan (including Mumbai) and coastal districts of Saurashtra during the past 24 hours. Chief amounts of rainfall in centimetres are: Coastal Maharashtra: Juhu – 33.0, Ram Mandir – 30.4, Palghar – 29.8, Dahanu – 28.3, Mumbai (Santacruz) – 23.0, Devgarh – 22. 6, Sawantwadi – 21.0, Mumbai (Colaba) – 20.1, Mira Road – 22.4,Zari – 19.2, Talasari – 16.7, Kanchad – 14.3, Alibagh – 13.5, Ratnagiri – 10.1 Gujarat: Bagasara (Amreli Distt): 21.2 , Surat- 9.3 , Diu: 8.6 , Bhavnagar: 7.8 , Amreli – 12.5, Gir Gadhada (Gir Somenath)-18.5, Una (Gir Somenath): 17.5 , Umergam (Valsad): 18.3 , Savarkundla (Amreli): 16.7 , Palitana (Bhavnagar): 15.8 , Amreli (Amreli); 13..1 , Mahua (Bhavnagar): 12.8 , Rajula (Amreli): 12.7; Khambha (Amreli): 12.7 , Babra (Amreli): 12.7 , Gadhda (Botad): 10.5 , Visavdar (Junagarh): 9.7 , Umrala (Bhavnagar): 8.5 , Dhari (Amreli): 7.2 , Bhavnagar (Bhavnagar): 7.1 , Jesar (Bhavnagar): 6.8 .

High Wave and Ocean State reamin in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Gujarat is likely to witness waves with heights varying from 2.5 metres to 4.5 metres.