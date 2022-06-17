Several trains cancelled
Several trains were either fully or partially cancelled and many on way to Secunderabad were diverted to other routes following violence at Secunderabad Railway Station.
Among the trains fully cancelled from Secunderabad or passing through the station were (Train Number 17230) Secunderabad - Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express, (12704) Secunderabad - Howrah Falaknuma Express, (12791) Secunderabad - Danapur Express, (17002) Secunderabad - Sainagar Shirdi Express, (17016) Secunderabad - Bhubaneswar Visakha Express, (07758) Hyderabad - Kazipet, (07757), Kazipet - Secunderabad, (17064) Secunderabad - Manmad, (12771) Secunderabad - Raipur, (12772) Raipur - Secunderabad, (12770) Secunderabad - Tirupati, (07760) Secunderabad - Chittapur, (07759) Chittapur - Secunderabad, (12604) Hyderabad - Chennai Central, (12760) Hyderabad - Tambaram, (12759) Tambaram - Hyderabad, (12728) Hyderabad - Visakhapatnam, (12727) Visakhapatnam - Hyderabad, (08036) Secunderabad - Shalimar (RRB Special), (12792) Danapur - Secunderabad, (22644) Patna - Ernakulam, (117010) Secunderabad - Bidar, (17009) Bidar - Hyderabad, (12295) KSR Bengaluru - Danapur, (12295) KSR Bengaluru - Danapur, (12522) Ernakulam - Baraumi and (22644) Patna - Ernakulam).
(17058) Secunderabad - Mumbai CST will depart from Kachiguda instead of Secunderabad at 7 p.m.
