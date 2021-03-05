Seven of a family test positive for coronavirus

Seven persons of a family at Muthyampet village in Jagtial district tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that all were asymptomatic. One of them recently returned from Dubai with the infection. Through him, his family contracted the virus. They are all isolated now.

Meanwhile, a health bulletin said vaccination for seniors and those in 45-59 years age group with co-morbidities will be extended to all district headquarters hospitals, area hospitals, community health centre and designated private hospitals from Saturday.