Seven in fray for Nalgonda MLC poll

Nominations of seven candidates were found valid and accepted for the election to Nalgonda Local Area Constituency seat of the State Legislative Council, as at the closing of withdrawing nominations on Friday, Returning Officer and District Collector Prashant J Patil informed.

After the scrutiny process, out of the total 11 nominations, three were rejected for various reasons and one candidate has withdrawn the nomination.

The seven in fray for the biennial poll includes TRS’ party candidate M. Koti Reddy and six independents — Kasam Venkateswarlu, Ram Singh Korra, Bejjam Saidulu, Arupula Srisailam, K. Nagesh and Vanguri Lakshamaiah.