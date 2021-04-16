Senior radiation oncologist passes away

Kalluri Subrahmaniyam, a senior radiation oncologist in Hyderabad, died of massive heart attack on Wednesday.

He was professor and head of the department of oncology at Osmania Medical College and instrumental in getting the status of Regional Cancer Centre for MNJ Cancer Hospital in the city.

After taking retirement from government service in 2003, he worked in Apollo Hospitals, Indo American Cancer Hospital, Yashoda and was practising at Omega Hospitals.

He was president of Association of Radiation Oncologists of India from 1996-98. He travelled extensively to participate in international scientific conferences. He was tasked to select senior faculty of NIMS.