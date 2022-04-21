Senior academic Malakonda Reddy passes away 

Senior academician and founder secretary of the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute Educational Society V Malakonda Reddy passed away on Wednesday. He was 90.

Known for his deep knowledge and promotion of engineering education in the combined Andhra Pradesh, he was born in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh in 1932.

He was the head of the Civil Engineering Department at the then Regional Engineering College (REC) and now the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal. He also served as a member of the Executive Council of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad for a long time.

An acclaimed poet in Telugu, he published several books and was honoured by Telugu University for his creative writings in 1991. He was honoured with the Indira Gandhi National Award in 2003.