Seminar on rights of women with disabilities

November 15, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at BITS Pilani-Hyderabad campus organised a one-day national seminar titled “Rights of Women with Disabilities: A Status Update”. The seminar was funded by the National Commission for Women and was inaugurated by the campus Director G. Sundar.

The inauguration was followed by the keynote address by Anita Ghai of Ambedkar University, Delhi, whose talk focussed on post-pandemic and post-human realities, which require multiple interactions among technology, humans and non-humans.

The next session, titled “Violence and Resilience”, had two speakers — Renu Addlakha from CWDS, Delhi, and Nandini Ghosh, IDSK — and it focussed on disability-related violence. The discussant Raghava Reddy from the University of Hyderabad summarised the session. The following two sessions were titled “Agency and Experience” and “Community and Care” and consisted of speakers such as Amita Dhanda from NALSAR, Bindulakshmi P. from TISS Mumbai and Shubha Ranganathan of IIT Hyderabad. These sessions had N. Annavaram from the University of Hyderabad and Ipsita Sapra from TISS Hyderabad as discussants, respectively.