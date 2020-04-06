Seethakka distributes essentials to Adivasis

Braving the scorching sun and coronavirus scare Mulugu MLA Seethakka has reached out Gothi Koya community residing at Gothikoyagudem and Korrachintalapadu habitations in Venkatapur mandal in the district and distributed essentials including rice, dal and vegetables, free of cost, on Monday.

Ms. Seethakka who reached these hamlets on a tractor said that Congress leaders noted the plight of the 25 families of Gothikoyagudem and 40 families of Korrachintalapadu and decided to donate the essentials to help the Adivasis who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus lockdown.

“All these Adivasis families are migrant workers. Since the lockdown, it has become very difficult for them to earn a living. It is high time the government identifies such distressed people and provides assistance,” the MLA said, demanding 12 kgs of rice and ₹ 500 in cash to each of them.

She appealed to locals to maintain social distancing besides adopting the necessity of other hygienic practices. She told them to approach the sarpanch immediately if they suffer from cold, fever and other flu related diseases. It was learnt that PACS directors, belonging to the Congress, Bheem Rao and Jayapal Reddy sponsored the essentials supplied to the Adivasis.

Congress Mulugu DCC president N Kumaraswamy, Ch Suryanarayana, Bandi Srinu and MPTC Bhaskar were among others present.