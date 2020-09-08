Security beefed up in Bhadrachalam Agency

Two Maoists were killed in encounter

A day after the Pusuguppa encounter in Charla mandal, in which two Maoist rebels were killed, the police beefed up security in the border areas of Bhadrachalam Agency to preempt attacks, if any, by the rebels targeting vital installations.

The banned outfit has lost its three cadres in separate “encounters” one in Gundala mandal on Thursday and two in Charla mandal on Monday within a span of a week. The police established the identity of the deceased Maoist of Gundala “shootout” incident as Devalu alias Shankar, the CPI (Maoist) commander of the rank of the District Committee Member (DCM). However, the police did not confirm the identity of the two Maoists killed in Pusuguppa “encounter”, till reports last came in on Tuesday night.

According to unconfirmed reports, Jogaiah, 30, of a Guttikoya tribal habitation at Lankapalli village of Chintoor mandal in Andhra Pradesh, was among the two killed in Pusuguppa incident. Meanwhile, tension persisted in the far-flung tribal pockets of Charla mandal adjoining Chhattisgarh in the aftermath of the blasting of a portion of the Pedamidisileru-Tippapuram road by the Maoist rebels on Sunday night alleging that Shankar was killed in a “fake encounter.