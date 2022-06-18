Secunderabad Railway Police invoke 14 charges against protestors 

Secunderabad Railway Police, based on a complaint by the Station Manager, invoked several sections against the “mob of about 2000 protestors” for the violence on Friday.

As per the complaint, the mob set fire to train number 17063 Ajanta Express and train number 18046 East Coast Express. They even tried setting fire to the engines, it said.

“In unavoidable circumstances, the police to save the lives of public opened fire on the legs in self-defence to prevent further major sabotage of setting fire to loco engines,” the complaint stated.

The police invoked the following sections — IPC 143 – unlawful assembly, 147 – Rioting, 324- voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, 307 – Attempt to murder, 435 – mischief by fire or explosive substance, 427 – mischief causing damage, 448 - house trespass, 336 – act endangering life or personal safety of others, 332 – voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, 341 r/w 149 – wrongful restraint, and related sections under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and The Railways Act.