Search continues for leopard in Telangana University

Search for catching the leopard that strayed into the Telangana University campus at Dichpally continued on the second day on Saturday. Forest officials and university security guards in a jeep and an ambulance criss-crossed the campus keenly observing every place and bushes.

They set up a makeshift clandestine shelter and installed CC cameras at Koppugutta, which is covered with bushes. However, the search party found no signs of the big cat’s fur or hair or pug marks, according to university authorities.

Semester exams were postponed and free movement reduced on the campus after local farmers and an MA Public Administration student Swami reported that they had seen the wild animal. Divisional Forest Officer Ramkishan and Registrar Naseem have been supervising the search operations.

Indalwai forest beat officers Pochanna, Vinode, Sekhar and Jayaram and TU estate officer Yadagiri and security guards are taking part in the search operations.