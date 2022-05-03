SCR slashes first class MMTS fares up to 50%

Ministry of Railways rationalises the fares of first class travel in suburban services

With the Ministry of Railways deciding to rationalise the fares of first class travel in the suburban services, South Central Railway (SCR) too has announced that the fare of the MMTS suburban train services will also be reduced by up to 50% from May 5.

MMTS services have been carrying more than one lakh passengers and 120 services daily between Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Falaknuma-Begumpet-Lingampalli-R.C. Puram-Telapur, covering 29 railway stations before the pandemic brought them to a halt because of lockdown.

The services are being increased progressively since the last few months for benefit of suburban passengers, since the resumption is currently operating 86 services across a stretch of 50 kms spread over the twin cities and the suburbs, taking into account the peak hour traffic across different stations of the MMTS sections.

General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain has appealed to the passengers to make use of the opportunity as the MMTS offers a fast and cheap transport means for the suburban passengers of the twin cities of these services.

Distance slab 1 km – 5 km, ₹50 fare reduced to ₹25

Distance slab 6 km – 10 km, ₹50 fare reduced to ₹25

Distance slab 11 km – 15 km , ₹65 fare reduced to ₹35

Distance slab 16 km – 20 km, ₹100 fare reduced to ₹55

Distance slab 21 km– 25 km, ₹100 fare reduced to ₹55

Distance slab 26 km – 30 km, ₹145 fare reduced to ₹85

Distance slab 31 km – 35 km, ₹145 fare reduced to ₹85

Distance slab 36 km – 40 km, ₹155 fare reduced to ₹90

Distance slab 41 km – 45 km, ₹ 155 fare reduced to ₹90