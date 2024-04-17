SCR orders fire safety audit to prevent fires

April 17, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has directed the running staff to strictly observe all precautionary measures during summer season to avoid incidents of fire in trains by carrying out regular fire safety audits at stations, workshops and office buildings.

During a review meeting, Additional General Manager R. Dhananjayulu called for frequent checks to review maintenance of fire safety equipment like smoke detectors and fire alarm system at all railway establishments. Water hydrants and other fire fighting equipment should be mandatory at all places, he said.

Water coolers and water vending machines should be monitored on a daily basis with defects repaired immediately without delay. Regular counselling of loco staff is essential with safety drives to educate on-field staff to avert untoward incidents, said a press release.

22 special trains between Secunderabad and Danapur

SCR will also be running a weekly train service starting every Thursday from Secunderabad and every Saturday from Danapur consisting of fully unreserved coaches with stops at all important stations to clear the heavy rush of passengers bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

There is also a regular Danapur special train starting from 09:25 am every day from Secunderabad to Danapur. A clone special train ahead of the regular daily train will also be run just ahead of the regular train. The trains will start operating from April 18 till June end.

134 summer specials

Around 134 summer special trains will also be run on six routes: Train No. 07229/07230 Kacheguda – Kochuveli – Kacheguda, Train No. 07221/07222 Secunderabad-Santragachi-Secunderabad, Train No. 04131/04132 Prayagraj- SMVT Bengaluru-Prayagraj, Train No. 06521/06522 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru, Train No. 06565/06566 SMVT Bengaluru-Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru and Train No. 02863/02864 Howrah – Yesvantpur – Howrah.