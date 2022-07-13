SCR earns ₹ 100 crore in scrap sales

SCR is leading amongst all zones on Indian Railways in making efforts to achieve ‘Mission Zero Scrap’ and has now recorded ₹100 crore revenue through scrap sales in the last three months, double to the previous year’s ₹ 52.12 crore during the same period.

The scrap procurement is being taken up through e-auction conducted online through Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal. Instructions have been issued to divisional level officers to ensure scrap is not accumulated either for a month or a truck load of quantity without processing it for disposal.

Those under scrap are condemned rails and locos, coaches, wagons, other ferrous and non-ferrous materials. SCR has even bagged the Railway Board Efficiency Shield for best performance in materials management continuously for the past 11 years, informed CPRO Ch. Rakesh in a press release.