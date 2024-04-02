SCR does a record 416 km of new track construction in 2023-24

April 02, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced another record breaking performance on Tuesday by adding 416 km of track, including 39 km of new lines, 54 km of gauge conversion, 133 km double lines and 190 km third line works completed during the financial year 2023-24, which is the highest ever since inception of the zone.

Within the ambit of new lines, the 39 km comprise 11 km between Duddeda and Siddipet as part of the Manoharabad-Kothapalli new line project in Telangana, and 28 km between Gundlakamma and Darsi as part of the Nadikudi-Srikalahasthi project in Andhra Pradesh, said a press release.

As part of the gauge conversion project, a crucial 54 km stretch between Amlakhurd and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh was completed as part of the Akola-Khandwa gauge conversion project. Doubling lines saw notable progress, with 133 km being completed, including 5 km for the Vijayawada bypass line, 107 km across various sections as part of the Guntur-Guntakal doubling and electrification project in Andhra Pradesh and another 21 km between Sanathnagar and Moula Ali as part of the MMTS Phase-II project in Telangana.

In the domain of third lines, it has been 53 km in different sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada tripling and electrification project in Telangana, 60 km in various sections of the Kazipet-Balharshah tripling and electrification project in Telangana and Maharashtra, and 77 km in various sections of the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling and electrification project in Andhra Pradesh.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said these achievements stand as a testament to the exemplary coordination among various departments of ‘Team SCR’ and the dedicated efforts of every employee. Addition of these critical infrastructure links will significantly enhance train operations ultimately benefiting rail passengers, added the release.