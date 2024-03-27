Scorching heat grips Telangana, temperature crosses 42 degree celsius

March 27, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana witnessed scorching temperatures on Wednesday, with mercury levels soaring past 42 degrees Celsius in certain parts of the State. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Manchippa in Nizamabad recorded the highest temperature at 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Talamadugu and Chaprala in Adilabad, recording 42.1 and 42 degrees Celsius, respectively.

High temperatures were recorded in many districts across the State, with 20 out of 33 districts reporting temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius. Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Miyapur recorded the highest temperature at 39.8 degrees Celsius, University of Hyderabad trailed by logging 39.7 degrees Celsius, 39.6 degrees Celsius at Tolichowki, and 39.5 degrees Celsius in Quthbullapur.

TSDPS data from Wednesday evening indicated that the lowest maximum temperature recorded within GHMC limits was 35.3 degrees Celsius in Malkajgiri, with all other areas reporting temperatures higher than this.

TSDPS predicts temperatures to persist in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius until March 29 in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Nalgonda. For GHMC, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.