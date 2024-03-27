GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scorching heat grips Telangana, temperature crosses 42 degree celsius

TSDPS predicts temperatures to persist in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in 14 districts until March 29

March 27, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Lassi and Faluda, popular and traditional cold dairy beverages, hit the streets as daily temperatures record a constant climb up indicating hotter summers in store, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Lassi and Faluda, popular and traditional cold dairy beverages, hit the streets as daily temperatures record a constant climb up indicating hotter summers in store, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Telangana witnessed scorching temperatures on Wednesday, with mercury levels soaring past 42 degrees Celsius in certain parts of the State. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Manchippa in Nizamabad recorded the highest temperature at 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Talamadugu and Chaprala in Adilabad, recording 42.1 and 42 degrees Celsius, respectively.

High temperatures were recorded in many districts across the State, with 20 out of 33 districts reporting temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius. Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Miyapur recorded the highest temperature at 39.8 degrees Celsius, University of Hyderabad trailed by logging 39.7 degrees Celsius, 39.6 degrees Celsius at Tolichowki, and 39.5 degrees Celsius in Quthbullapur.

TSDPS data from Wednesday evening indicated that the lowest maximum temperature recorded within GHMC limits was 35.3 degrees Celsius in Malkajgiri, with all other areas reporting temperatures higher than this.

TSDPS predicts temperatures to persist in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius until March 29 in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Nalgonda. For GHMC, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.