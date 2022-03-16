Scientist, team get ₹9 cr. grant for skin research

An international team of scientists led by Tamal Das, faculty member at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research-Hyderabad, have received ₹9 crore grant from Human Frontier Science Program to investigate how single layer of skin cells develops into multi-layered epidermal tissue in a growing embryo, forming the skin and lining the organs in the body.

“An in-depth study of the development of epidermis will be crucial in understanding chronic skin conditions, blister formation, and skin cancer. The development of multi-layered epidermis and how it keeps repairing itself after injuries remains elusive,” informed a press release.

The research would start soon. Mr Das is the principal investigator of the project. His collaborators are Friedhelm Serwane of University of Munich, Germany, and Dapeng Bi of Northeastern University, USA.