Schoolchildren ask for restoration of bus services

Schoolchildren took out a rally under the aegis of the PDSU district committee here on Saturday urging immediate intervention of the State government to resolve the long pending demands of the TSRTC staff and ensure restoration of public transport services for enabling them travel in a hassle-free manner to their schools from Monday.

The rally wound its way through main streets of the town before culminating in a meeting near the bus depot. The participants of the rally displayed placards with slogans such as ‘Save RTC’ and ‘Oppose privatisation move’.

Speaking on the occasion, PDSU district secretary N. Azad came down heavily on the TRS government accusing it of showing vindictive attitude towards the striking RTC employees without holding discussions with the latter to end the impasse.

He strongly condemned the incident in which the CPI (ML-ND) State secretary P. Ranga Rao suffered an injury on his hand during a demonstration as part of the State-wide bandh in Hyderabad.

He charged the ruling dispensation with trying to “intimidate” those raising voices in support of the workforce by subjecting them to “deliberate acts of coercion.”

Those who had gone to jail during the separate Telangana movement are being subjugated, the student leader alleged adding that the democratic forces will continue to espouse the cause of workforce unfazed by such “coercive tactics.”