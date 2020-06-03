Telangana

School gets a makeover to lure students

Artists Swati and Vijay have been painting the Nayabazar Government School in Khammam.

Artists Swati and Vijay have been painting the Nayabazar Government School in Khammam.   | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Hyderabad artists convert walls into ‘art gallery’

With its exteriors embellished with exquisite wall paintings, the Naya Bazar Government high school here is beckoning students in the upcoming new academic year to explore the visual delight and develop a sense of belonging at school.

The faded walls of the school have been transformed into a virtual open art gallery thanks to the deft artistry of the Hyderabad-based artists Vijay and Swati.

Impressed by their earlier art works, the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) has roped in the artist duo to implement the wall painting project in the State-run school in February this year.

The young artist couple painted an array of eye-popping murals highlighting the significance of school as a second home for children - a primary institution of learning, socialisation and personality development.

They infused originality into their art works by depicting the images resembling the schoolchildren in a perfect school setting.

Their doodles revolved around an array of message oriented themes aimed at promoting hand hygiene, sanitation, book reading and learning pursuits.

The wall painting project titled “Our School – Our Pride” is intended to foster the bond of belongingness among students at school thereby improving school attendance and better academic performance besides reducing the school dropout rate, sources said.

Plans are on the anvil to implement the wall painting project in various other State-run schools and public places in the KMC limits soon to spread social and health awareness particularly on preventive measures against COVID-19, said Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 10:59:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/school-gets-a-makeover-to-lure-students/article31742249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY