SCCL’s Kothagudem area registers record coal production

March 27, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another remarkable feat, the Kothagudem area of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has clicked a production of 135.16 lakh tonnes till March 25 in the current fiscal thereby exceeding its earlier record production of 134.56 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 financial year.

Earlier this month, the Kothagudem area reached its annual coal output target of 129.50 lakh tonnes 18 days in advance in the current financial year. The area set a record of sorts by surpassing the previous best production by sustaining the production endeavour, SCCL sources said.

In a record-breaking performance, it has dispatched 150.06 lakh tonnes of coal in the current fiscal, sources added. As many as 2,494 coal rakes were dispatched to the JVR coal handling plant till Monday.

Telangana / coal


